Amsterdam conjures up images of canals, skinny houses with fancy gables, Rembrandt and Anne Frank. It’s all that – but there’s a lot more here. My family – husband Jack, daughter Zoe and I – just got back from a great trip there and we saw some things that most visitors miss.
First off, you need to get reservations before you go for the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum and the Anne Frank House. And you need to realize that Amsterdam is not a budget bargain.
Hotels in Amsterdam are pricey. Airbnb has always been my fall-back, but perhaps I waited too long to make a reservation. Instead, we had adventure accommodations – clean and adequate – but definitely not Holiday Inn, let alone Four Seasons!
Our first two nights we stayed on a canal boat. It was an interesting choice. Regular cabins for one or two people were in the main part of the boat – and had windows. Because there were three of us, we were in the bow, with bunks on either side of the boat and a hatch and steep ladder to get us into our very snug room. There were no windows, only a small vent and the open hatch for ventilation. Still, we were tired and we slept well. Breakfast – yoghurt, cereal, toast, cheese, and fruit – was pleasant and gave us a chance to meet other guests – a Chinese student from American, several Ukranians and two girls from New Zealand
The best travel tip I can give you is – book a Hop-On-Hop-Off tour for your first day in any new city. It gives you a lay of the land and an idea of places you want to explore. In Amsterdam we bought a two-day ticket, combo bus and boat, and found it to be a great way to see the sights and learn a little history.
We came back to Amsterdam for two more days later in our trip. This time we stayed in a hostel. Zoe had done the research and booked it for us. A week later she called in a panic. She’d just heard a podcast (an old one) that began with “Have you heard about the worst hostel in the world – the Hans Brinker?” Yep, it was our hostel.
Fortunately, the place has obviously cleaned up its act – even making fun of its earlier reputation with signs like “Same Hotel, Lots of New Complaints,” and “Same Dubious Service, Slightly Better Weather.”
We had a private room and our own bathroom – spare but clean. The breakfast was good and it was fun seeing students from all over the world.
We didn’t have reservations for Amsterdam’s most popular attractions. We’d seen the Rijksmuseum on an earlier visit and there are Van Gogh paintings traveling all over the U.S. right now – even here in Oklahoma City. There were no tickets available for the Anne Frank House but we went to the Museum of Dutch Resistance.
As you can imagine, this was a somber experience. It laid out conditions in the Netherlands in the ‘30s and the ease with which the Nazis occupied the country. It was chilling to read the insidious ways they progressed from a rather benign start, gradually introducing measures which led to greater and greater depredations.
Exhibits described the registration, isolation and ultimate round-ups and extermination of the Jews. Newspapers were outlawed; radios were outlawed; food was scarce and rationed and men, materials and natural resources were plundered to serve the Nazi war effort.
There were many stories of individuals and the ways they resisted the occupiers. The northern Netherlands were among the last places to be liberated and their suffering was long. In the winter of ’44-‘45, many were reduced to eating tulip bulbs to keep from starving.
Other spots we visited provided more enjoyable diversions. I went to the Museum of Bags and Purses, a cool, little museum in a beautiful, old, canal-side home. The oldest purse was from the 1500s, a man’s goatskin bag with eighteen pockets. The collection of over 5000 items, including travel cases and accessories, ranges from the Middle Ages to contemporary times. I learned about thigh pockets, reticules and chatelaines and saw purses belonging to Margaret Thatcher, Madonna and Elizabeth Taylor. I love off-beat museums and this is one of the best.
We stumbled into another small museum – GOOD. It’s free and it has a mission – to educate people about where their clothes come from, who makes them, how they are made and the impact on economies and the environment. There’s an emphasis on new materials and ways of reusing old ones. I was proud to see American companies represented in creating new, eco-friendly methods and materials. Unfortunately, I’ve never seen these touted here in the United States!
We also visited the Amsterdam Zoo. It’s small compared to the Oklahoma City Zoo, but beautifully landscaped. I particularly enjoyed the variety of aviaries. In one, in addition to birds, we watched pygmy marmosets, teeny monkeys that weigh about 3.5 ounces. I also loved the rare Bali mynahs and the Inca terns with their red beaks and fancy white moustaches.
We thoroughly enjoyed our boat trips – cruising past elegant 17th century houses, under quaint bridges and along side canal boats – home for a number of Amsterdam citizens.
And, of course, we found time to try local treats. We loved the cheeses and particularly enjoyed several of the Henri Willig Cheese shops – they always had samples out! Our favorite – and the one we brought home – was a Gouda cheese with real truffle added. Yum!
Rick Steves is my guru and we tried two restaurants he recommended. Van Kirkwijk is a tiny restaurant with no menu and a super-friendly staff. Our waiter told us what was being fixed – a number of great choices. It was so good, we ate there twice.
The Dutch once owned the Dutch East Indies, now Indonesia. From colonial times, the Dutch embraced the rijsttafel (rice table) – a feast with a base of rice and a variety of dishes – meats, vegetables and condiments – which are placed on the plate around the rice. Kantjil en de Tijger filled that bill for us.
Cuisine in Amsterdam is as varied as its visitors. And locals are as fond of pizza as Americans. Pizzeria il Palio provided perfect pies at an unbelievably low price – and we topped our feast off with tartuffo – an ice cream treat we’d enjoyed in Rome – for dessert.
You can tell we enjoyed Amsterdam. The only downside to our trip was – the city was jam-packed with tourists! I’d love to visit again – perhaps in tulip season. And I’m guessing I won’t be alone!
