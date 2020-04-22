“Everything’s up to date in Kansas City” except the things that aren’t. The city’s a great combination of high-tech, cutting-edge architecture, and modern amenities and great, old buildings and long-standing traditions. On a recent visit, I got to experience both.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art so impressed me as a child, growing up in Kansas City, that I fantasized that someday I would live there. The magnificent Kirkwood Hall, with its forty-foot ceiling and 12 black and white marble columns suited me fine. The many rooms of sculpture and paintings were just icing on my imaginary cake.
Right now, visitors can see a special exhibition, Queen Nefertari: Eternal Egypt, which runs until March 29. For me, the Nelson is special any time.
Another of the grand old buildings is the Union Station, second largest railroad station in the U.S. There are still trains running there but the massive structure is now a major tourist attraction housing a large model train display, a movie theater, science museum and much more. Right now through April, the Station is hosting Genghis Kahn: Bringing the Legend to Life, another block-buster exhibition.
I also got a peek at the now-under-renovation Kansas City Museum, which won’t reopen for another year or so. The building, built in 1910, was Kansas City’s first million-dollar mansion. Currently, museum offices and several small displays are on view at a temporary location in downtown Kansas City.
Another oldie but goodie is Winstead’s Restaurant – the original location east of the Plaza. It’s only 79 years old but a solid KC tradition. I still go there every time I visit the city. And I always order the same thing – a double-steakburger and a cherry soda.We spent more time downtown on this visit. And I found a couple of truly great places to eat – in historic buildings. The first was an Australian eatery, Banksia Bakehouse and Café. This location caters to the downtown crowd with breakfast and lunch.
We met the chef/owner Rob Joseph, a scientist by training, former owner of a veterinarian supply company, and a real-life Aussie. At a young age, he got hooked on cooking watching a TV cooking show and he’s loved it ever since. The menu features several typical Australian dishes and American favorites which he treats to a multi-cultural interpretation.
One of the first things I spotted in the bakery case was something labeled “kangaroo roll.” I had to ask – and yes, it was kangaroo sausage in a croissant-like wrap. Rob said all kangaroo is wild, never farmed, so the meat is lean and tends to be a bit gamey. To improve the flavor, Rob adds juniper, sage, citrus, cocoa powder and bacon.
I figured the kangaroo roll was experimental enough and also ordered a corned beef sandwich, Rob’s take on a Reuben. His featured real corned beef, none of that mashed-together stuff you sometimes get, jarlsberg cheese, Russian dressing and, instead of sauerkraut, pickled watermelon rind – served on marbled rye with a salad of mixed greens. It was brilliant!
Jack, nursing a cold and not feeling adventuresome, ordered homemade Gouda, chicken and potato soup. It hit his spot. I’ll definitely go back here – maybe try another Australian favorite, mushroom and beet toast. Banksia has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
The next morning, we had brunch at Affare, an upscale restaurant in the Crossroads Arts District between downtown and the Union Station. Chef/owner Martin Heuser and his wife (and sommelier) Katrin are from Germany. Fittingly, his restaurant features German dishes; his specialty is game meats. He makes his own sausage – a number of varieties – and relies heavily on locally-grown or raised products.
For our brunch, Jack ordered an apple pancake. It was as big as a dinner plate and full of apple slices. I had the German Farmer’s Breakfast, an open-faced omelet with potatoes, onions, bratwurst and cheese. It was the size of a pizza! This may be the first time I’ve taken a breakfast doggie bag.
We weren’t through with the old buildings – for this one, we had to venture into Kansas City’s East Bottoms district, an industrial area which flourished in the late 1800s. Today, in a former, 1901, brewery building, J. Rieger & Co. was reborn. The original J. Rieger & Co. had shut down almost a century before. That company, the country’s largest mail-order whiskey house, had been shut down by Prohibition.
The new company, with a great back-story and a family tie, was the first distillery to open in Kansas City since Prohibition. A compact and interesting museum gives visitors a great look at early Kansas City history, the story of the original company and an introduction to today’s J. Rieger. Tours take guests onto the brewing floor and into the rick room. The culmination of the tour is a tasting of Rieger’s Kansas City Whiskey, a blend of bourbon, whiskey and rye with a soupcon of Oloroso sherry; Rieger’s Premium Wheat Vodka, Rieger’s Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, a coffee liqueur.
The tour is excellent. Even if you’re not a big imbiber of spirits, the little museum is interesting and a large lounge offers classic cocktails, wine, beer and comestibles.
And every night we returned to another Kansas City classic – the Raphael – thanks to our hosts, Visit Kansas City and the hotel. Built in 1928, just after the building of the Plaza, America’s first, planned, suburban shopping district, it was originally an apartment building for the town’s elites. On the south side of Brush Creek, it gave us a great view of the Christmas lights outlining the Plaza’s ornate, Spanish-style buildings. The service was superb; the staff gracious and our room comfortable.
We would have gone to the Chiefs/Broncho game on Sunday, but the weather report was scary and we cut our visit short. We enjoyed the game from our cozy couch in our warm home – patting ourselves on the backs for missing out on the blizzard – the perfect coda to the end of a great trip.
