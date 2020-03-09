Have you done your DNA? Years ago, my dad was quite interested in the family history and we did some digging together. Like Elizabeth Warren, there were stories on both my mother’s and father’s sides of the family about Native American ancestors. There was even a story that we were Pocahantas descendents. Turns out I’m not, but on my recent trip to Whytheville, Virginia, I found a real one – Edith Bolling Wilson, second wife of the 28th president, Woodrow Wilson. She may be gone but is certainly not forgotten by her hometown.
The Bolling family descended from an elite line of Virginia plantation owners which stretched back to Pocahontas and John Rolfe. Following the Civil War, Edith’s father was unable to pay the taxes on his extensive property and, sometime around the end of the war, moved his family west to practice law in Whytheville.
Whytheville (pronounced WITH-vill) was founded in 1792 in Southwest Virginia at the junction of two important western trails – now I-77 and I-81. The residence the Bollings hoped to live in was one which had belonged to William Bolling’s great grandfather. They found it uninhabitable. Having been used as a Confederate hospital, it was a real fixer-upper. The family eventually moved into the space on Main Street above commercial properties. Edith was born in 1872, the seventh of the Bolling’s eleven children.
Although the space has a number of rooms, it must have been extremely crowded as the family was joined by multiple relatives who took up residence and hosted guests who came and lingered. Today’s visitors can walk through the unfurnished rooms and read detailed descriptions of their use during the family’s occupation.
Edith was a favorite of her Grandmother Bolling – a blessing and a curse. Edith’s chores included washing, ironing and remaking her grandmother’s white caps which she changed every other day. The worst chore was taking care of the 26 canaries whose cages were kept on the back porch. Edith was not fond of the birds and said her favorite part of the care was staging funerals for dead birds with her brother Will.
Edith had little formal schooling but was well-educated by her parents. She loved music and spent a year at Martha Washington College in Abingdon, then another year at Richmond’s Female Seminary. Visiting her sister in Washington, D.C., Edith met a prominent jeweler, Norman Galt. They married in 1892 when Edith was 19.
Her husband died young; his widow was 36. The doughty Edith hired a manager to run the jewelry business, settled all debts and began life alone. An active and adventurous woman, she was the first woman to receive a driver’s license to operate an electric vehicle in Washington, D.C. Several years later she met the recently widowed President of the United States. They married in 1915.
Edith and President Wilson shared a love of music. He trusted her with confidential information and listened to her opinions on political matters. As a war-time wife, she observed many of the deprivations of average citizens. She also put sheep on the White House lawn to spare manpower – and had proceeds from the wool donated to the Red Cross. She traveled with the President to Europe to visit the troops and later when he signed the Treaty of Versailles ending the war.
Following that trip in 1919, the President suffered a stroke from which he never fully recovered. From that time until the end of his presidency in 1921, Edith acted as helpmeet, gatekeeper, and, according to many, de facto president.
After leaving the White House, the Wilsons settled in a town house in the city. The President died at the age of 67 in 1924. Edith Bolling Wilson died on December 28, 1961 at the age of 89.
Visitors to Whytheville can’t miss tributes to the former First Lady. Near her birthplace, painted on the side of a building, is a 100-foot-long mural featuring eight scenes from her life. The town’s main hotel, the Bolling Wilson Hotel built in 1927, then the George Whythe Hotel, was refurbished and renamed to honor her.
Across the street is the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum where guests see a short video and examine artifacts including some family furnishings, Edith’s driver’s license and her White House cookbook which has been passed down through several generations of her family.
Next door is an unprepossessing, wooden door with a tarnished, brass kickplate and mail slot and a porcelain doorknob. On the glass, in gold letter, is written,” The Bolling House, 145 E. Main Street, Birthplace of First Lady Edith Bolling Wilson. Steep, narrow stairs lead up to the family’s home.
In the museum, I found a small book on her genealogy. There it was in black and white, “Pocahantas.” We have a common ancestor. Somewhere along the line, one of the Bollings had two wives (not at the same time!). The children born of one wife were Pocahontas descendents – they were known as Red Bollings (or Bowlings). Descendents of the other wife were not – they were designated White Bollings.” But there was one child in the middle whose mother was not determined. That was my ancestor – and we were known as Blue Bollings because we didn’t know if we were Red or White.
Thanks to recent DNA studies, it has been determined that we Blues are White. So there went my cool, Pocahontas connection. But at least I have a by-marriage, tenuous connection to Edith Bolling Wilson. In my family of hard-scrabble farmers and ne’er -do-wells, this is as good as it gets!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.