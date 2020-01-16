The Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolled in to HOPE Center in Edmond recently to provide fresh Little Caesars pizza meals for approximately 175 people in need.
“The Love Kitchen was created to provide quality meals for people who need them,” said Little Caesars franchisee Steve Price. “As a member of the area business community, it’s important for us to support people when they need it and help make the community stronger. We’re excited to support this program with food and staff to provide a quality meal for people who otherwise may not get one.”
The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has fed more than three million people in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces. It has also responded to disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as the site of the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the 1995 Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back to America’s communities.
“We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference,” said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “As a family company, we are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to coordinate the vehicle, staff and food and to be there for the people in Edmond who need assistance.”
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush awarded The President's Volunteer Action Award Citation to Little Caesars for its volunteers' contributions to the Love Kitchen. Little Caesars also received a Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives for the Love Kitchen program under the Reagan administration. It has received a certificate of appreciation from the State of Michigan and was recognized by the Detroit City Council for its efforts in the Gulf Coast region.
Local Little Caesars franchise owners and company regional offices donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.