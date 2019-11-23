Delta Theta Chi Sorority, a national non-collegiate educational sorority, is accepting applications for three scholarships in the amount of $1,600 each.
Requirements call for the students to reside in the United States, have a high scholastic average, show evidence of financial need, and are currently enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited college. Applicants also need to submit an application form with attachments as specified by the National Executive Council. These scholarships are awarded annually to students of promise and distinction.
All applications must be completed and returned by Feb. 1, 2020, in order for the winning applicant to be notified May 2020. Please contact the person whose name appears below to obtain an application. Application forms are available on the Delta Theta Chi web site www.deltathetachi.org. All applications must be submitted and accepted through a chapter of Delta Theta Chi Sorority.
Contact Annette Myers, 6904 E. 15th St., Edmond, OK 73013-8672, or call 405-823-8934.
