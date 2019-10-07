WICHITA, Kan. — More than 350 students completed their degrees at Wichita State University in summer 2019. Edmond resident Emily Carro was among those listed to have earned a Master of Physician Assistant.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.
WSU enrolls about 15,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
