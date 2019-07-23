WICHITA, Kan. — Ella Latham of Edmond will be featured in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The production is a culmination of a week of rehearsals at Broadway Academy of Performing, a musical theatre camp for kids ages 11-20 produced by Newman University.
The cast is comprised of campers from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Colorado. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers will be presented in the De Mattias Performance Hall at Newman at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2019. Ella was recently seen locally in Kismet Arts Theatre’s inaugural mainstage production of OLIVER!, as Bet and at the Pollard Theatre in Guthrie as Martha Cratchit in A Territorial Christmas Carol.
Ella won a Broadway World best supporting actress award for both of these roles in 2018. An avid actress and singer Ella furthers her musical theatre education by participating in productions at the Thelma Gaylord Academy at Lyric Theatre and Kismet Arts Studio, enjoying roles such as Alice in Alice in Wonderland; Lucinda in Into the Woods, and Mrs. Mayor in Seussical the Musical.
You can spot Ella as a featured audience member in the feature film Te Ata, on Life.Church Konnect HQ short films, the upcoming short film The Magician (a semi-finalist film at the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival), and in a Hudiburg Auto Group commercial. Ella spent time as a vocal major at Broadway Artists Alliance in NYC, NY; has also participated in musical theatre intensives in St. Louis; and is an intern for Forever After Princess Parties in Edmond.
Camp staff includes Alison Bridget Chambers, camp producer and choreographer, and adjunct faculty at Newman; Marilyn Gates, director, from Tulsa; and Thesa Loving, musical director, from NYC, NY. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, and are available at the door.
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is a book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay; music by Gene DePaul; lyrics by Johnny Mercer; and new songs by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. This marks 22 years of Broadway Academy of Performing. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
