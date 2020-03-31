An annual audit by the State Auditor and Inspector’s office indicates that most Oklahoma County business is in compliance with auditing practices; however, there were two exceptions this year.
The audit, conducted by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, noted an updating to the county’s business continuity plan, and non payment of more than $50,000 for equipment usage on a program. Both issues have been corrected, according to the county.
Auditors indicated a lack of internal controls over the county’s business continuity plan. The audit notes that the County’s Business Continuity Plan needs to be updated and reviewed so that in the event of a disaster, the county would not have delays in the recovery of operations.
County Commissioner District 3 Kevin Calvey notes that county departments have not been interfaced so the departments’ plans can be reviewed and updated, but management will be responsible to the plans and ensure they are kept up to date and continually reflect actual business requirements.
In another finding, the audit found noncompliance concerning funds for equipment usage in a 2012 program called “Shine.” These equipment charges amounted to a total of $51,523 over a two-year period. Reimbursement was to be done on a monthly basis to the county Highway Cash Fund. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, the fund was not reimbursed for equipment charges incurred on behalf of the SHINE program in the amount of $40,281. Another $11,242 had not been reimbursed from July 2018 to the current date, according to the audit.
The county now indicates the payments were made and the audit noncompliance was “fully corrected.”
Byrd indicated in the audit that her office has maintained independence from the county to promote accountability and fiscal integrity, but she also thanked Oklahoma County for its assistance and cooperation provided during the audit.
