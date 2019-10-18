The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma hosts the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Wheeler District, 1701 S. Western in Oklahoma City beginning at 8 a.m.
The annual walk unites communities, honors those touched by the disease and raises awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.
“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year.
Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide. Last year in Oklahoma, nearly 3,000 people participated in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, raising an estimated $200,000.
Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.
In 2018, ACS staff helped guide more than 34,000 cancer patients through every step of their journey as they moved through the health care system, including helping with insurance problems, referring them to ACS and other local services, assisting caregivers and addressing obstacles to care.
For more information or to register, visit: www.makingstrideswalk.org/okcok.
