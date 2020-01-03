On New Year’s Day City Councilman Josh Moore invited community members to adopt an intersection to help make Edmond more beautiful in the coming year.
Using the Nextdoor app and Facebook as his platform, Moore reached out to Edmond residents to grab a trash bag and adopt an intersection to clean up.
“I don’t know about anyone else but I notice so much more trash and litter at Edmond intersections in the winter,” Moore said.
His request on Nextdoor and Facebook asked if residents would be willing to take 10-20 minutes on New Years Day and adopt an intersection to clean up.
His family chose the Post Road and Rt. 66 intersection, and Memorial Road around the Arcadia Lake bridge.
Moore said he had a lot of feedback from people stating they were joining him and his family and adopting a street or section of a street.
“I saw some pictures on Facebook of families who got out and picked up trash,” Moore said.
VOLUNTEER TO ADOPT-A-STREET
Casey Moore with the City of Edmond said individuals, groups and organizations are encouraged to adopt a street, intersection or area. The program is called Adopt-A-Street and is administered by Edmond Public Works and Edmond Beautiful.
Volunteers make a two-year commitment to adopt one mile of roadway for which they collect litter three times each year. One of the yearly collections should be during the statewide collection week, which is usually slated in late March or early April.
Edmond Field Services provides bags and disposal of the litter for this volunteer program.To volunteer go to http://edmondok.com/599/Adopt-A-Street.
