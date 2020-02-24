Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is bringing its fight against breast cancer to underserved communities in Norman, Oklahoma City, and surrounding areas.
AKA is a national sorority with an undergraduate chapter (Beta Beta Chapter) at the University of Central Oklahoma. The local Chapter Beta Sigma Omega chartered in Oklahoma City on Dec. 19, 1937.
“I am a graduate and an alumni of then Central State University as well as Oklahoma City University Law,” said Linda Samuel-Jaha, as she urged everyone to take the opportunity for a free mammogram.
The service organization will have its new Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Mobile Mammography Unit available to provide screenings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center, 2501 Conference Drive in Norman and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Metro Technology Centers/ Springlake Campus, 1900 Springlake Drive, in Oklahoma City.
“The key focus of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s breast cancer initiative is to provide women access to early detection and education when it comes to the disease,” said AKA International Program Chairman Ora Douglass.
“Our overall mission is to help reduce the factors that lead to breast cancer in African American women by having them visit our AKA Mammography Mobile Unit.”
Individuals who are uninsured and interested in getting a mammogram must register first at www.assuredimaging.com/AKA or call 888-233-6121.
