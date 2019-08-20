ARCADIA — The final weekly market of the season is set for Aug. 24 at the Arcadia Farmers Market, but monthly fall markets are planned for Sept. 28 and Oct. 26.
Co-owner Linda Simonton said it’s been another successful summer season at the market, which was founded in the spring of 2018 at Division Street and Historic Highway 66. Vendors and customers have come from across central Oklahoma to buy and sell garden produce, farm-fresh meat and eggs, baked goods, homemade barbecue sauce, handcrafted jewelry and decorative items and health and beauty aids made from all-natural ingredients.
The property features shaded picnic tables, a fire pit and a blue-roofed pavilion that can be rented as an event center. Playground equipment, pony rides, a petting zoo and additional parking spaces were added this year.
The summer season will conclude with markets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 and Aug. 24. Highlights will include fresh orchard peaches, homemade peach ice cream and two food trucks offering tacos made from locally-raised ingredients.
The markets planned for Sept. 28 and Oct. 26 will feature such popular fall items as pumpkins, gourds, hay bales and handmade autumn wreaths.
Handcrafted items, often with a holiday theme, as well as meat and eggs can be purchased year-round from Tuesday through Saturday at the Farmers Market Building just east of the Arcadia Round Barn.
For more information about securing booth space or renting the pavilion, call Lori Seagraves at 405-226-0346 or email admin@arcadiafarmersmarket.com. Catering is available for special events from the market’s Snow and Grow sno cone and food truck.
