Arise Ministries is co-founded in 2002 by Pam Kanaly and Shelley Pulliam, their mission is to empower single mothers to create healthy homes. They’ll be hosting their 2nd annual Men’s Fundraising Breakfast from 7-8 a.m. Oct. 1, at the Petroleum Club Event Center in Oklahoma City.
Byron Pitts, co-anchor for Nightline, ABC News, an American journalist raised by a single mother, will be the guest speaker.
Arise Ministries serves as a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose headquarters is based in Edmond.
Arise hosts the annual Thrive Conference in Oklahoma City having served more than 16,000 mothers and children in Oklahoma alone over the last 17 years.
With the launching of the Arise Ministries online education center complete with videos, podcasts and Bible studies, Arise provides tools for mothers in how to navigate well in their roles of raising children alone.
“Single moms in every state in the United States and moms from over 141 countries have accessed our free online resources,” said Arise co-founder Pam Kanaly.
Arise Ministries is one of America’s leading advocates for single moms.
In 2018 Arise was chosen by Hobby Lobby as one of the Passion Award Recipients, presented to a select group of nonprofits making a significant impact in Oklahoma.
With almost 1/3 of the homes in America being occupied by a single parent, never has there been a greater need to bring hope and help to these homes. To learn more about Arise Ministries visit www.ariseministries.net.
For registration information, see www.ariseministries.net/breakfast.
