Armstrong Auditorium announced today that it has been named a Hall of Fame winner in the 2019 TripSavvy Editors’ Choice Awards. New to this year’s awards, TripSavvy unveiled its first-ever Hall of Fame winners, businesses that have won two years running and represent only 0.3 percent of businesses reviewed worldwide.
TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards takes a two-step approach in selecting winners. First, its award-winning data team uses machine-learning technology to pinpoint outstanding businesses from data sources from reviews across the Internet and audience metrics from TripSavvy. The team compares those insights against TripSavvy's expert content to identify businesses and destinations that outrank competitors in quality, considering elements such as customer service, value, and category fit. Finally, TripSavvy’s seasoned editors and writers scour the results, highlighting the most special, noteworthy, and trustworthy businesses.
Armstrong Auditorium opened in 2010 in Edmond and has earned a reputation for outstanding quality, both for its superb acoustics and hi-caliber cultural programs. It is home to the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation’s performing arts series, now in its 21st season.
"Our Hall of Fame winners are best-in-class," said Molly Fergus, vice president and general manager of TripSavvy. "Our writers and editors are tasked with discovering the best in travel, and Armstrong Auditorium has stood out year after year. We are thrilled to recognize them."
“We are honored to be recognized among such an elite class of destinations around the world,” says Shane Granger, director of Marketing and Public Relations for Armstrong International Cultural Foundation. “We are grateful to our patrons, members and staff who passionately support our mission to bring monumental cultural experiences to Oklahoma. Armstrong’s success is their success.”
The TripSavvy Editor’s Choice Awards celebrates excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality. For the full list of TripSavvy Editors’ Choice Awards winners, including this year’s Hall of Fame honorees, visit TripSavvy’s winner page or TripSavvy.com.
Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more. Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap — a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy.
