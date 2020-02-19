A search warrant accompanied by the Edmond Police Bomb squad ended in arrest by law enforcement officials after a search was made Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 15.
Social media posed a lot of questions this week as to why the Edmond Police Dept. bomb squad unit was at a house in the 2300 block of Brookhaven Drive.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court Network lists Matthew S. Rexwinkle as a criminal defendant as of Feb. 14.
“The Edmond Police Department became aware of Matthew Rexwinkle after some concerning activity on social media. Due to the nature of his posts, an extensive investigation was launched,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman. “Through this investigation, it was determined that enough probable cause was present to execute a search warrant on his home, as well as issue an arrest warrant. At this time the investigation is still on going. We have no reason to believe the public is in danger.”
Edmond Police could not provide further information on Rexwinkle at this time. The Oklahoma County Jail has no listing of Rexwinkle being in custody.
This is not the first time that Rexwinkle has encountered law enforcement.
Charges were presented in March, 2015 to the Juvenile Division of the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Officer in regards to the threats and plan made by then 16-year-old Rexwinkle against the students of Edmond North High School, according to Edmond Police.
This letter was sent this week to parents by Anthony Rose, principal of Edmond Memorial High School:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
This afternoon, the media has shared information associated with a criminal investigation conducted by the Edmond Police Department. The subject involved was a former Edmond North student, last on campus in 2015.
As is our usual experience with the Edmond Police Department, the school’s safety has been at the forefront of every consideration. We are grateful for their swift action and care for our student body. As this investigation continues, we have been assured that the public is not in danger.
While we are not in control of the release of information, we can assure our families that the information we have gives us no reason to fear the suspect. Thank you for your continued trust in our school’s leadership, our police department, and all those who serve the Edmond school community.
Respectfully,
Anthony Rose
Principal
Edmond Memorial High School
