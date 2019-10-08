An Oklahoma Artists Invitational Art Show & Benefit will be Nov. 15-17 at The Shoppes at Northpark, 122nd St. and N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City. Shows are from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The show is free to the public.
The Oklahoma Artists Invitational participants are interested in “making a difference in our world through fine art, charitable community support and health education.” The OAI art show benefits Mercy Health Foundation Stroke & Parkinson’s Education and Treatment & Research. To date, OAI has donated more than $30,000 to this cause.
All artists are from Oklahoma and have been juried into the shows. Participating artists include: Dustan Buckley, Emily Buckley, Margaret Carroll, Henrie Close, Yvonne Covey, Teri Cunningham, Barbara Fluty, Debbie Flynn, Diane Goldschmidt, Jessica Seikel Hill, Margaret Hoge, Jeanne Kleinschmidt, Linda Littlechild, Peggy Lunde, Judy Osborn, Allison Powers, Bert Seabourn, Karen Seikel (co-chair), Steve Seikel (Fall 2019 featured artist), Polly Sharp, Jan Smith (co-chair), Kay Smith, Glen Thomas, Sandy Wallace, and Jason Wilson.
During the show, Dr. Richard V. Smith, Medical Director of Mercy NeuroScience Institute, will give a life saving talk on Stroke Prevention & Treatment, free to the public at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, go online to oaiartshow.com or email margarethoge@gmail.com.
