It is the dream of many young women to be a member of a university’s equestrian team. This dream was achieved by Edmond rider, Amanda Atkins.
Atkins, who graduated from Edmond North High School, is a junior at Oklahoma State University and has been riding for OSU since entering as a freshman.
She is the daughter of Kathy and Dennis Atkins of Edmond, and is an Applied Exercise Science Pre-Professional major, who hopes to apply either to medical or physician assistant school this summer. Atkins has been on the President’s Honor Roll the last two semesters and the Dean’s Honor Roll for five.
She was honored the past two years during her team’s award ceremony with the Coach’s Choice Award and was elected an English team captain by her teammates for the 2019-20 season.
Atkins is excited about their spring season that will culminate with the National Championship to be held at the Extraco Event Center, Waco, Texas, April 15-18.
“We have a really good chance at winning the National title this year,” Atkins said.
The OSU equestrian team is ranked second in the nation going into the 2020 spring season.
“As a team we are focused on bringing our best effort to every meet and have diligently worked during our work outs and training,” Atkins said. “Yes, we work hard to be the best equestrian team, but it is also a lot of fun. It’s been an amazing experience to be a student-athlete for my school.”
Larry Sanchez has been head coach the past 20 years and started the OSU equestrian team program in 1999. This year he hired Coach Olivia Dorey, who was a leading rider for the University of Georgia while at college, as the new Oklahoma State English discipline coach.
“She brings a wonderful perspective and new ideas to the table, her coaching style brings out the best in each athlete,” Atkins said.
The meets are open to the public and there are often enjoyable activities for young attendees with BB the miniature horse (Bullet’s sidekick), face painting, poster, and T-shirt give-aways, concessions, and OSU equestrian attire for sale. Of course, the excitement of the English horses jumping huge fences and the western horses running at a full gallop, then sliding to a stop are the real attractions.
There are six meets in the 2020 spring season. OSU will host home meets on: Feb. 15 versus TCU, Feb. 22 versus Texas A&M, and March 14 versus Fresno State. The home meets are at the Totusek Arena, 2720 W. McElroy, in Stillwater. The entire Cowgirls schedule can be viewed at okstate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.