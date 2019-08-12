The Edmond Chapter of Parents Helping Parents will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at McLaren's Pantry, 3414 South Boulevard in the Boulevard Shopping Center. The restaurant is closed to the general public at 6 p.m. The meeting is from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Their speaker is Harold C. Urschel III, MD, MMA, on the topic of "Marijuana and Opioid Myths: What Parents Need to Know." Parents Helping Parents provides support and resources for parents of addicted children (any age child). This is an anonymous meeting and no cost or reservations required. For more information call 405-642-8198.
