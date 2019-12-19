Curtis W. Rawls, M.S., L.P.C., has joined the multidisciplinary healthcare team at Autumn Life Center as director of Behavioral Services. Housed within OU Medical Center Edmond, Autumn Life Center offers inpatient behavioral health programs for senior adults.
A licensed professional counselor with a master’s degree in human resource counseling, Rawls’ educational background also includes sociology and criminal justice. He comes to Autumn Life from McAlester Regional Health Center, where he held a similar post with Signet Health.
Rawls has specific expertise with mental/behavioral health in community and rural settings across the state. In addition to proven administrative and management skills, Rawls specializes in assessment and evaluation; individual, family and group therapies; crisis management and intervention; and adolescent and geriatric acute psychiatric care.
“One of my goals is to encourage deeper understanding that mental and physical health needs aren’t mutually exclusive, but rather coincide greatly,” Rawls said. “We have a unique capacity to treat the mental health needs of our aging population. Currently, we offer inpatient and intensive outpatient resources to treat and stabilize people 55 years of age and older. Eventually, we hope to offer a full continuum of mental health care that affords the benefits of other available treatment options unique to senior adults, such as our senior clinic at OU Medical Center Edmond.”
Autumn Life Center for Geriatric Behavioral Health offers specialized senior behavioral health care focusing on diagnosis, stabilization and treatment using individualized treatment in a dedicated setting while having full access to the medical care of OU Medical Center Edmond. The 17-bed unit is located on its own floor within the hospital to assure privacy, confidentiality and comfort. For more information, call 855-625-1680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.