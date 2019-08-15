Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Heard on Hurd will say farewell to summer and hello new school year with a back to school bash-themed event. With 32 food vendors, 17 retail vendors, three rocking local bands, The OC Summer Singers, Lime Scooter demonstrations, Teacup Chain square dancers and more, the bash should not disappoint!
With the City of Edmond’s recent approval of the scooters, they will be giving free demonstrations for safe riding practices as well as basic usage.
The Edmond Public School Foundation will be raffling off a brand-new VW Jetta in December! You can see the car in person as well as buy raffle tickets at the remaining 2019 season Heard on Hurd events.
Did you know there are more than 2,000 elementary students in the Edmond School District who qualify for free or reduced lunches? Citizens Bank of Edmond and Heard on Hurd will be partnering with local vendors to provide a donation site during the August event for festival goers who would like to donate supplies to Edmond Public Schools. The most needed supplies include: 24 pack crayons, washable markers, Clorox wipes, glue sticks, scissors, pencils, tissues, composition notebooks, cap erasers, Pink Pearl erasers, spiral notebooks, and notebook paper.
Street entertainment performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Broadway. This month’s event will feature the Oklahoma Christian University Summer Singers.
On stage at Saturday’s Heard on Hurd are the following:
• The Old Bulldog Band hits the stage at 6 p.m. The Old Bulldog Band’s roots go back to the 1960s, with many of its members playing together at dances and sock hops in the Old Armory, the junior high and high school, and the college. Some 50 years later, this group of friends — all graduates of Edmond High School — are having fun playing the songs that made up the soundtrack of those days. It’s fitting that the Old Bulldog Band starts things off on this back to school edition of Heard on Hurd. These Edmond grads from 1966-79 are a collection of attorneys, business owners, educators, PhD’s, and government employees, who are also all musicians.
• Steelwind begins on stage at 7:20 p.m. The friendship of co-songwriters, Blake Parks and Michael Henneberry, continues to fuel their creative force in writing their all-original bluegrass songs with tight harmonies and soulful instrumentation. Their first album, The Sound of a Train, was released in 2010, and their latest album, F5, released April 2016. From playing intimate listening rooms to performing at major festivals, these Oklahoma songwriters are making a name for themselves.
• The Wight Lighters take the stage at 8:40 p.m. In 2016, three Oklahoma natives came together with one common goal in mind — to create no-nonsense music with an appeal factor for the masses. Dwight Hamlin, Joniel Prouty and Derek Carothers released their first project as Wight Lighters in 2016 and they haven’t slowed down since. With guitar influences from The Rolling Stones and 80’s rock bands like Skid Row combined with the soulfulness of the likes of Eric Clapton, it’s no wonder this band has a sound that is getting them on show bills with a diverse list of acts, from Whiskey Myers to Chase Rice. Their music has spread like wildfire as they’ve caught the attention of music fans in their home state and beyond. The band is set to release their next project in fall 2019 which is certain to send their careers to the next level.
Edmond Ambucs is featured nonprofit
Heard on Hurd’s featured nonprofit for August is Edmond Ambucs. AMBUCS is a national charitable service organization dedicated to Inspiring Mobility and Independence and the Edmond Chapter was founded in 1977. Members of the Edmond AMBUCS Chapter are all volunteers who do community service projects for the Edmond community.
