Barks, Bottles

A charity event benefitting Paws for Life, Inc. of Edmond is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Clauren Ridge Vineyards & Winery, 6000 W. Waterloo Rd.

A special appearance is being made by Travis Brorsen, television show host, celebrity dog trainer, author and speaker. A free glass of wine will be available, as will a cash bar, light hor d’oeuvres, and adoptable pets.

Admission for the evening is a $30 ticket, available at $30tickets@pawsforlifeinc.com, or at the Edmond Animal Shelter.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for a beautiful custom painting of your pet. They are $10 each or three for $25

A master of emotive realism, Reian Williams, has donated to complete a painting of your pet. The approximate size for this portrait is 18 X 24 and is valued at $2,000. Williams is a native to Oklahoma, an artist known to many celebrities and has been asked various times to complete paintings for the Oscars.

