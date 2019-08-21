ARCADIA — Edmond singer-songwriters Ben and Alycia Goeke will provide Morning Music, and members of the Sooner Model A Club will drop by in their vintage cars on Aug. 24 at the Arcadia Round Barn.
Ben Goeke plays bass guitar, sings and creates beautiful music on the saw. Alycia Goeke sings and has developed a Carter Family-style of picking the guitar.
The Goekes own the Bottle Cap Barn, a music and event venue in Edmond, and recently started a house concert series called Welcome to the River.
Morning Music is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in the downstairs museum of the Round Barn. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Coffee and donuts are provided.
Phil Wolfenbarger, a board member of the Model A club, said about 10 members will be traveling Route 66 on Aug. 24 and will arrive at the Round Barn shortly after 10 a.m. He said they will stay until about noon and then continue on to Luther for lunch. The public is invited for an up-close view of their 1928-1931 cars, which will ring the Round Barn during their stay.
The Round Barn is located six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.
