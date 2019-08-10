One lucky donor who gives blood at selected Bob Moore Auto Group dealerships across the metro will drive away with a brand new Ford Fiesta. Bob Moore Auto Group is teaming up with Oklahoma Blood Institute and KFOR-TV to hold blood drives from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Among dealerships where blood can be given is Bob Moore Subaru on Kelley Avenue south of Memorial Rd. in Edmond.
Five finalists will be chosen from donors who give blood at Bob Moore Auto Group dealership locations only. The car winner will be announced during a ceremony later in August.
“A shiny new car is the ultimate gift for one of our generous blood donors, all of whom give of themselves to help patients in our community hospitals,” said John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute President and CEO. “One blood donation saves the lives of up to three Oklahomans. Over the last nineteen years, we are so grateful to Bob Moore Auto Group for supporting our life-saving mission and the health of all Oklahomans.”
Healthy adults, 16 and older, are encouraged to give blood. Papa John’s pizza and other refreshments will be served. In addition to the chance to win a car, each donor will receive a “Summer Vibes & Saving Lives” T-shirt and their choice of voucher for free entry to one of these three local attractions: Frontier City, Science Museum Oklahoma, or Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park. To schedule an appointment to donate blood at this event, call 1-877-340-8777, or visit www.obi.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
