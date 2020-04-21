The fishing dock at Spring Creek Park at Arcadia Lake was closed this week because park visitors were not practicing social distancing as required by the city to be present there, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
Edmond City Council met Monday evening to discuss emergency planning measures to continue protecting Edmond residents from contracting coronavirus.
“In Edmond we currently have 40 cases that have been confirmed,” said Matt Stillwell, director of the city’s emergency communications and emergency management operations. “I’ll also say as we run these numbers by zip code — if you go by what the media is reporting or even if you go to the (Oklahoma State Department of Health) dashboard numbers yourself — I think today the number listed there for Edmond is 118 cases.”
Stillwell said his department has broken the number down further because City of Edmond zip codes overlap into other jurisdictions. The number of deaths reported by the health department is more ambiguous, he said. The 73034 zip code reports on death while the 73013 zip code reports three deaths from COVID-19 with overlap, Stillwell said. The city does not receive a local breakdown on hospitalizations in the city or county, Stillwell continued. The state reports 561 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the event, Stillwell said. On Friday it was reported there were 307 active hospitalizations in the state, Stillwell said.
Whether Edmond has peaked with its number of COVID-19 cases is a good question, Stillwell continued. President Trump has directed governors to provide a three-step approach to open the workforce to normalcy.
“The criteria in step one is really to see if a 14-day decrease in some of our key and critical numbers. The numbers that we get — right after the weekend they seem to drop every weekend because there’s less staff on duty and less tests are being done,” Stillwell said. “So we are possibly plateauing here. I don’t think we are seeing a decline at this point. But we’re going to rely on the experts at the state health department and the governor’s office to make that determination.”
Gov. Stitt’s office has stated the peak of the virus will be on April 21 while other experts in the state caution the peak will not come until about April 30. Stillwell said it appears Edmond is in a plateau, but he needs further confirmation.
Being in a plateau with the number of cases of reported coronavirus is not the time to become complacent, Stillwell said. All three steps outlined from the White House are dependent on social distancing.
“We continue to have the need to be diligent and to keep practicing the CDC guidelines along with social distancing measures in order to keep the numbers moving in the direction that we want those,” Stillwell said.
Mayor O’Neil said certain criteria must be met before certain business openings follow Stitt’s desire to open them on May 1. O’Neil notes that reopening businesses cannot happen soon enough for some business people.
“A lot of citizens though are worried about declaring victory too soon,” O’Neil cautioned. “So we’re six weeks into this. Hopefully we’ll be at a number that shows our numbers are stabilized in the next few days.
“The next step will be how to rebound the economy, but not rebound the virus,” O’Neil said.
