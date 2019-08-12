OKLAHOMA CITY — At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) will host its annual banquet to honor a respected Oklahoma leader whose life is the personification of the “salt and light” that Christ called all believers to be. The honoree this year is Dr. John D. Fozard. The event will be held at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Dr. John Fozard has spent a lifetime providing visionary leadership to churches, organizations, businesses, and for the last 20 years, as President of Mid-America Christian University (MACU).
Under Dr. Fozard’s guidance, MACU has grown in both size and reach, expanding its campus and student enrollment, offering 99 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, providing all of its degrees 100% online, and by enrolling students from 42 states and from 23 countries outside the U.S. Dr. Fozard also led the establishment of the Thomas School of International Studies specifically to help those in Central and South America to qualify for high-level leadership positions in government, education, business, and ministry.
A cornerstone of President Fozard’s legacy at MACU is the creation of two groups for students: the Iron Men and the Women of Valor. These societies are fulfilling his vision to help develop young men and women not only in their professional careers, but also as Christians who integrate biblical principles in the workplace.
You are invited to be a part of this special 26th annual event on Oct. 8, 2019, and hear Dr. Fozard share his story. Table sponsorships and individual tickets can be purchased online at cbmc.live/salt19. This will be an evening of inspiration that you won’t want to miss!
