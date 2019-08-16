Nan Balman, Professor Emeritus of nursing at the University of Oklahoma, died Aug. 9, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla., at age 98. A long-time resident of Edmond, Okla., Professor Balman was married to Dr. Gail E. Balman for 50 years. She is survived by her son, Steven K. Balman; her daughter-in-law, J…