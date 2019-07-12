The Edmond City Council on Monday evening took a step toward the westward expansion of Edmond’s Central Business District.
The CBD was designed to preserve and enhance Edmond’s historic central areas while promoting development. Its guidelines are meant to be flexible, identify the district’s unique characteristics and help developers know the type of project that will be compatible in form and function.
The CBD currently runs between Boulevard and the railroad tracks, from Danforth Road south to Ninth Street, with smaller sections running east to University and southwest below the Rodkey Flour building.
The area that may be added is between the railroad tracks and Fretz Avenue, north of Edmond Road and south of Hurd Street. The neighborhood includes residential, commercial and light industrial.
The Central Edmond Urban District Board supports the change and has been looking to expand the CBD for some years, board Chairman David Forrest told the council.
“As we travel around the U.S., we see that towns of various sizes are all focused on the redevelopment and revitalization of their downtowns,” Forrest said. “And it’s in the style of small lots, not automobile friendly when they were originally built, but pedestrian-oriented environments when they were originally designed. Over the years they drifted away from that, and now they’re coming back.
“The downtown board has been focused on this trend,” he said. “One of the best tools we have to facilitate private-sector redevelopment is to overlay zoning that allows this urban-style, mixed-use development within these districts.”
Randy Entz, city planning director, said expanding CBD zoning would help advance good urban form and promote mixed use in the area.
“Any uses that are currently there that are not allowed under CBD zoning would be allowed to stay, until such time as they are abandoned for a year,” Entz said.
The council unanimously directed staff to move forward with planning Community Connection meetings with affected property owners in the coming weeks.
After those meetings, staff would process an actual rezoning application with notice to property owners within the area and within 300 feet of the proposed rezoning, according to Randy Entz, city planning director. Public hearings before the Central Edmond Urban District Board will follow.
Council OK’s appointments, purchases
The council also approved a pair of appointments, Victor Carneiro to the Stormwater Drainage Advisory Board to fill an unexpired term through October 2019, and Chip Winter, re-appointed to the Employee Pension & Retirement Board, expiring June 2022.
Council members also approved several purchases, including $225,000 for the city’s share of annual maintenance of the YMCA pool.
The pool hosts 35-40 events each year, most of which bring in people from outside the community who stay in Edmond hotels and eat in Edmond restaurants, said Steve Commons, assistant city manager of administration.
The city just completed its first five-year agreement with Edmond Public Schools to share in the expenses for the competitive pool area. Starting July 1, the school district will reimburse around $100,000, an increase of about $25,000. A new provision in the agreement also has the district share equally in equipment repairs over $25,000.
“I think we’ve accomplished a lot with the opening of that facility in terms of its public use and the visitor traffic it’s generated,” Commons said.
The council also approved without discussion $50,000 for third-party collection services for the Municipal Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.