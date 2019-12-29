A personal injury collision involving a sleepy Edmond man occurred just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Interstate 35 about half a mile south of Waterloo Road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A report by OHP states that a 2016 Jeep Patriot, driven by Randall Blanton, 62, of Edmond, was northbound on I-35 when Blanton became sleepy and went off the right side of the road.
EMSA transported Blanton to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in good condition with head and leg injuries.
OHP stated that Blanton’s vehicle hit a culvert flipping end-over-end 2.5 times before stopping. OHP did not report if the driver’s seatbelts were in use.
This incident was investigated by Lt. Ty Owens of the Oklahoma County Detachment of Troop A. OHP was assisted by Edmond Fire and Rescue.
