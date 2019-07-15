A shady spot in your yard presents us with limited possibilities for adding color in the landscape. Most plants grow best in full sunlight and all plants need some light to survive.
In choosing plants, the level of light the plant will receive should be taken into consideration. Heavy shade would be an area that gets no direct sunlight. This could be an area close to a north wall or a very dense canopy. Light shade sites are those exposed to partially filtered sun such as those areas under open canopied trees. Most seed packets or transplants will indicate the light the plants generally need.
Extension websites will tell us that shady areas are cooler and the soil can remain moist longer. Some plants will like this while others do not like wet feet. Good drainage is generally a desired soil attribute. Also, soil fertility is hard to maintain in shady sites.
All this being said there are some great plants that love shade and can bring color to your shade garden.
Color can be introduced by flowers or foliage. Some color can be obtained from shrubs and understory trees. Trees such as Japanese Maple (Acer palmatum), Eastern Redbud (Cercis Canadensis), Flowering Dogwood (Cornus florida), and PawPaw (Asimina triloba) can add seasonal color in a shade garden.
Evergreen shrubs that will tolerate shade are Aucuba (Aucuba jaoinica), Japanese Pieris (Pieris japonica), Glossy abelia (Abelia grandiflora), and Oakfeaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia). Some shrubs such as Spirea and Flowering Quince prefer full sun but will survive in light shade. The example here is, “If you like it, try it.”
There are lots of ground covers that will give color in the shade. They include Bugle Weed (Ajuga reptans), Japanese painted fern (Athyrium niponicum), Barrenwort (Epimedium species), Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis), Coral bells (Heuchera), Lily-turf (Liriope spicata), Creeping Jenny/Money Wart (Lysimachia nummularia), Periwinkle (Vinca minor), Stonecrop (Sedum).
There are some popular summer bedding plants that give great color in the shade. Begonia (Begonia semperflorens-cultorum works well in an Oklahoma light shade garden. Begonia doesn’t like full shade. With too much shade the plant gets leggy.
Probably the most popular annual in the shade is Impatiens (Impatiens walleriana). It is a well-known, dependable, shade tolerant plant. They can be planted around trees, in containers, window boxes, or anyplace a shade plant is needed. They prefer moist but well-drained soils. They can add a wide range of color to the landscape.
An annual in Oklahoma is Caladium (Caladium species). This plant provides tropical foliage for the entire summer. It is native to Central and South America but looks great for a season here. Hosta is a go to plant for shade gardens. If you had nothing but hosta, coral bell, and caladium, you would have a very colorful shade garden. Hosta, also called Plantation Lily, comes in a variety of variegated forms. It, like coral bell and caladium, are grown mainly for the foliage.
Shade gardens can be beautiful. They have a lot of advantages. You can enjoy them without being in the hot summer sun. They generally have fewer weeds. They stay wet longer. So make the most of the shade and enjoy.
