From teen pageant queen to an appointment to the Air Force Academy, one Edmond resident has put her time off from attending classes to partner with her 13-year-old sister and create a coloring book.
Nineteen-year-old Aniya (A.C.) Cosby is an Engineering Physics major at the University of Central Oklahoma and a 2024 United States Air Force Academy appointee who will be leaving in May for the Air Force Academy.
She just found out Thursday that she had received an appointment to the academy when Congresswoman Kendra Horn, 5th District called.
“I have always wanted to go the Air Force Academy,” A.C. said.
She is following in her father’s footsteps, a 30-year Air Force veteran, Col. (Ret.) Ricky Cosby, who was a USAF B-2 Bomber pilot. Although retired from the Air Force he is now working at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City.
She and her sister, 13-year-old Alana, a freshman at North High School, recently finished their fourth coloring book which A.C. describes as a compilation of the first three coloring books the pair has done.
When A.C. was in the pageant circuit she promoted literacy among youth. Her first pageant was when she was 11and her last pageant was the Teen Miss Florida in 2018.
The two sisters have recently published a children's coloring book entitled “The Name Series Collector's Edition: Victoria, Jayden & Journey.” The book can be ordered online for $6.99 each.
The coloring books, based on Biblical themes, are sold with the proceeds going to different non-profit organizations.
“I got the idea for a story coloring book after looking at coloring books,” Aniya said. “None of them had a theme. The story in our first coloring book connects with the person, Sarah, in a biblical series to overcome bullying.”
After that she decided to do more.
The latest coloring book title is “Victoria, Jayden and Journey” and has scriptures that coincide with things happening in the characters’ lives.
Alana, born in Rome, Italy, is the illustrator for the coloring books. Alana takes ballet lessons at Studio J and also plays violin.
LARGE FAMILY,
MANY STORIES
The girls come from a large family with many stories to tell.
There are 11 brothers and sisters with eight left at home. Their ages range from a 3-year-old to adults 32- and 35-years of age.
“Once we moved to Edmond we put the younger children in Edmond Public Schools,” said their mother, Charlotte Cosby. Until then the children had been home-schooled.
The youngest attends Peace Pre-School, four children attend Heritage Elementary, and two attend North High School, one just graduated and one is attending college at Tuskegee. The eldest two are married.
Charlotte said the family has had 19 major moves, some of them overseas.
Due to current events the launch party for their coloring book has been postponed; however, the sisters have secured limited copies from their publisher, nwritingpublications@gmail.com,in hopes to encourage other youth to use their time for education and enrichment.
For ordering information contact In Writing Publications at nwritingpublications@gmail.com.
