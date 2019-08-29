The Edmond Planning Commission approved the site plan, final plat and special use permit for Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church proposed for 3100 N. Broadway, just north of Covell. This week’s vote was 3-0.
“It’s zoned single family which requires a special use permit for the church use,” said Randy Entz, city planner. “The site plan shows one access point on Broadway with a looped drive around the church.”
One-hundred-seven parking spaces are included in the proposal. The brick building will incorporate EFIS and cast stone accents.
A variance is needed for the 94-foot steeple and the roof shows a 45-foot elevation. Entz said the height limit for single family is 34 feet. The building would be on a 13-acre lot.
This item will go before the Edmond City Council Sept. 9.
