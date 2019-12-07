The Oklahoma ’89er Days Celebration is just months away with the dates of April 14-18, 2020. The search for a successor for 2019 Queen Rebeka Breger of Cashion and 2019 Princess Halle Barker of Jones will take place on Dec.14-15 in Edmond and in Guthrie.
The competition will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Silver Wind Stables at Windy Meadows, 24412 N. May in Edmond. This will be the fourth year in a row that the event has been hosted by the staff at Silver Wind Stables. The competition is rain or shine as the arena is enclosed. The Dec. 15 competition will be at the American Legion Hall in Guthrie where the candidates will give speeches and answer onstage questions in a public setting and model their rodeo outfits. Details on the luncheon will be made available after all the registrations are turned in.
The selection committee will be looking for young horsewomen to take part in the competition for next year’s Queen and Princess to reign over the event. The Queen is chosen from young girls and women ages 15-22 and a Princess must be a girl between the ages of 10-15.
The queen and princess must be available for multiple events throughout the course of the week, such as events with Lion’s Club, Rotary Club, and local television stations in Oklahoma City. Many activities call for promotion of the celebration. As such, the ’89er Queen must be able to speak well, field questions from media and others regarding the celebration, have great poise and professional demeanor, as well as exhibit good horsemanship. Week-long activities include speaking briefly at civic clubs, attending the Chuck Wagon Dinner, the Chamber Coffee, the ’89er Queen’s Breakfast on Saturday morning and leading the Oklahoma ’89er parade on Saturday. The committee will work around school commitments and testing schedules.
The contestants are judged on horsemanship, being able to speak well, having an appropriate appearance, etiquette, and personality. Contestants will need to wear western attire to the competition and to provide their own horse for horsemanship. Patterns will be provided the day of the competition.
The rules are posted at www.89erdays.com, or participants can request an application packet at carrie.fryar@gmail.com. Download the complete application documents, then sign and submit to the Oklahoma ’89er Queen Committee c/o Carrie Fryar, 424 Quail Drive, Guthrie, OK 73044. If you have questions, contact Carrie Fryar by email carrie.fryar@gmail.com. The deadline to submit your application is Dec. 10, 2019.
A Queen has been chosen every year from 1937 to the present. These young girls and women were originally chosen from the local Round-Up Clubs, but now the competition is open to all horsewomen. The Oklahoma ’89er Celebration organizers said they are blessed that there are still 60 women alive who once held this title. The Queen chosen in 1939, Ms. Eddie Lou Pritchett Halsey, reminisced about being crowned when she was only 14 and how much fun the girls had back then. In present day, the 1994 Queen Carrie Dennis Fryar chairs the committee that chooses and works with the Queen and Princess working with several other past Queens to put this competition together.
The Queens had put together a scrap book that had photos of all of them throughout these many years but it burned up in a home a few years ago. Now they are asking if anyone might have taken photos that they would share so a new scrap book might be assembled. The photos can now be scanned and also kept “in the cloud” and on the website so everyone can take a glimpse back in time.
The past Queens are always special honorees invited to participate in the parade, which a few are happy to do. A group of these women also get together for a Queen’s breakfast and share the camaraderie that has grown throughout the years.
The Oklahoma ’89er Celebration committee hopes this tradition is one that will always continue. The parade route runs beginning at noon, Saturday, April 18 through downtown Guthrie. Visit www.89erdays.com for more information.
