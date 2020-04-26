Due to Covid-19 quarantine precautions, family members haven’t been able to visit their loved ones in the assisted living area at Villagio of Bradford Village for more than a month. For family members with their loved ones living on the 2nd floor, they haven’t even been able to wave through the windows. Villagio of Bradford Village contacted a utility company to see if they could help. Imperium Utility Services volunteered their time, trucks and crew to bring the lift trucks out to take family members up to the 2nd floor!

Tags

Recommended for you