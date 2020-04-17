OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma Department of Securities is alerting investors to be on guard against an anticipated surge of fraudulent investment schemes.
“In these extraordinary times, the health and welfare of everyone must be our foremost concern, and that includes our financial health. The Department’s primary focus remains on the protection of retail investors,” said Melanie Hall, Administrator of the Oklahoma Department of Securities. “In a crisis, con artists will come out of the woodwork with scams to cheat people out of their money just when they need it the most.
In particular, the Department warns investors to be on the lookout for investments specifically tied to the COVID-19 crisis. Bad actors can be expected to use schemes that falsely claim to raise capital for companies developing new testing methods, distributing vaccines, or manufacturing miracle cures. “The schemes may appear legitimate because they draw upon current news, medical reports and social and political developments. In addition, the schemes will require minimal sophistication by the scammer,” Hall said. “Don’t be fooled by a professional-looking website. Anybody can create a website that looks legitimate.”
The North American Securities Administrators Association, of which the Department is a member, anticipates the number of fraudulent investment schemes will rise as a result of the ongoing pandemic. “Investors will be targeted by scammers who will try to take advantage of the downturn in the economy, individuals’ concerns about the stock market, and low interest rates,” said Hall. Investors must be alert to protect themselves.”
