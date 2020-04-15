An estimated 2,100 Oklahoma children will be newly affected by substance use disorders in their homes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statewide study released this month by the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative concluded that as isolation and unemployment increase, new drug and alcohol addictions would occur in 13,000 Oklahoma adults. U.S. Census data ties that to about 2,100 children living with those adults who will also be affected.
“We’ve already seen data pointing to frightening increases in domestic violence and alcohol consumption,” said Edmond-based Peaceful Family Solutions Executive Director Ted Streuli. “The Healthy Minds study shows that illicit drug use will also rise, as will the suicide rate. We are concerned about the effect that has on children living in those households who don’t even have their schools and churches to attend for relief.”
The research concluded that as much as 30% of Oklahoma children may experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the pandemic.
Adverse Childhood Experiences negatively affect children’s mental health and can lead to substance use disorders and other mental health problems. Parental addiction, suicide, financial hardship, and many of the other family problems wrought by the pandemic are likely to increase the ACE scores for Oklahoma children.
Peaceful Family Solutions chairman, Mike Barcum, said speaking up will save children.
“If you see something, say something,” Barcum said. “If you see or suspect there’s a substance use disorder in a home with children, those kids need your help. They won’t ask for it because they’ll think they’re to blame or that they’ll get in trouble if they say anything. But they definitely need help from a safe adult.”
Peaceful Family Solutions, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, provides free programs for children affected by addiction in their homes and is an affiliate of the National Association for Children of Addiction.
