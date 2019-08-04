If you’ve been in attendance at a LibertyFest parade in downtown Edmond, you’ve probably seen men and women carrying bundles of small American flags. They walk from person to person seeking $1 donations to trade out for the flags on behalf of The Edmond Exchange Club.
Club founder Pat Patterson and the club are in their 40th year of the tradition.
Pat and his wife, Gayle, have sold flags every year. They started bringing their children, grandchildren, and now their great-grandchildren to help sell flags at the parade. Gayle said it is their family tradition to go to breakfast on the morning of the parade and then sell flags at the parade, with all proceeds raised going to Parent Promise in Oklahoma City.
The Edmond and Oklahoma City Exchange Clubs represent Americanism — Youth — Community Service & Prevention of Child Abuse. The Exchange Clubs started Parent Promise in 1988 with the purpose of preventing child abuse and promoting healthy families.
The Exchange Club, along with the Patterson family and like-minded individuals, sells an average of 1,500 flags in one-and-a-half hours at LibertyFest each year. Along with those proceeds, The Exchange Club also has an annual charity golf tournament to support Parent Promise.
