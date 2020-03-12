Students who attend two Edmond-area schools were cleared by health officials after having self-quarantined because of potential exposure to coronavirus.
An unnamed amount of students at a home in the Deer Creek School District and two students in the Edmond School District who were potentially exposed to coronavirus have all been cleared to return to class.
Deer Creek Superintendent Ranet Tippens sent out a letter Friday notifying parents of the potential home exposure, and said the students had stayed home while the Oklahoma State Department of Health verified their risk for exposure and their potential need for quarantine. The school system immediately contacted OSDH and was informed the students had been cleared to return to school.
Tippens said OSDH told the school that students at Deer Creek are not at risk from this incident.
Edmond Superintendent Bret Towne sent out a letter Saturday saying two students had self-quarantined in order to ensure their safety and the safety of others following indirect contact with an individual who contracted the virus after traveling abroad.
Towne said the OSDH notified Edmond Public Schools late Friday that the two students have been cleared to return to class.
Towne added that the OSDH has assured the district that the schools are not at risk from this incident.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends practicing good hygiene including thorough hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home or keeping children home if they have been running a fever, to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
