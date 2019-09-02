Earlier this year at the intersection of W. Memorial Road and N. Rockwell Ave. it was not uncommon to see a coyote run across a field at night.
By spring, the southeast corner of the intersection turned to pavement, and a 16-pump, 7-Eleven convenience store had risen with a few months labor. The wind turbines of Kingfisher County can still be seen to the northwest on the horizon behind Paycom’s headquarters as Oklahoma sunsets illuminate western skies. The next store to open just to the south of the new 7-Eleven was called Nurses Station, a medical marijuana dispensary.
Nurses Station is one of three marijuana dispensaries now open in the 72 miles of the Deer Creek Schools district, an area known more for wheat and hay production agriculturally, on land that is mixed with semi-rural, and suburban residential development near highly regarded schools. A fourth dispensary is expected to open soon in the area.
A Lotus Gold CBD Plus national chain store was the first to open at State Highway 74/ N. Portland Ave. and N.W. 206th. Next came Hopes & Greens at N.W. 178th and N. Portland Ave.in May,and then Nurses Station, 13724 N. Rockwell, in June. A Bethany dispensary, MediCann-Ok, is looking at opening another business at N.W. 164th and N. May Ave., a manager said.
At Nurses Station, three generations of women have opened the dispensary.
Starla Norwood, 48, a nurse professionally, opened the business June 7, with her mother Beverly Morgan, 64, her daughter Jennifer Norwood, 27, and other family members.
In recent years, Starla, who also works in the home healthcare industry, found a need for the medical benefits of cannabis. She said she has already helped people with ailments — from traumatic brain injuries to Parkinson’s disease and dementia. She has also joined the American Cannabis Nurses Association.
“When I started really diving into the research, it is all anecdotal, and listening to stories of cannabis helping, that’s when I started thinking, ‘There has to be more to this than just people wanting to get high.’ There is a lot more to the plant.” Starla said.
The business is taking off.
In their first month and a half of business, the dispensary generated about $7,000 in state and local taxes, and business is increasing each day.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Starla said. “I really love it; I love meeting the patients and helping them.”
The demand for the product is greater than the supply, she said.
Standing behind a counter and in front of shelves with glass jars of Headbanger, Sour Chem, and Drive Inn Jennifer said she has had many reports from customers who say cannabis helps with issues such as sleep disorders and opiate addiction.
“It’s nice to be able to help people,” Jennifer said.
Carla Jernigan opened Hopes & Greens in May in the Deer Creek Crossing strip mall where commercial development has slowly progressed in recent decades. The dispensary is centered in the Deer Creek Schools district at Edmond Road/N.W. 178th and N. Portland/State Highway 74.
As of the end of August, none of the dispensaries are located within a mile of a Deer Creek school, nonetheless Deer Creek Schools has had to address issues associated with the new legality. Following state guidelines the school board in a special meeting in August approved a medical marijuana policy for students and staff.
While the use or possession of medical marijuana by staff is prohibited on school grounds and during working hours, any employee who has a license to consume marijuana medically will not be punished for testing positive for cannabis.
Bus drivers, however, could be subject to disciplinary action, the policy states.
Students with medical marijuana licenses will be allowed, in specific areas, to use marijuana products if administered by a parent or guardian in the designated place. Smoking or vaping is not allowed. Students with a medical marijuana card are prohibited from using or possessing the substance on campus.
The policy follows similar ones approved in Putnam City, Oklahoma City, and Edmond.
Jernigan, 53, said she started using CBD a year before opening the dispensary with medical marijuana also on the shelves. CBD helped her get off opiates too, she said.
"It (CBD) changed my life and I want to change other peoples' lives," Jernigan said. "The more I saw peoples' lives changing I just got more passionate. I just like to help people."
A former realtor and a wellness instructor, she said dispensaries are not only providing local and state taxes to help schools and substance abuse, but also have been a boost to the economy.
"We're paying our taxes, state and local, but it's bigger than that. We've had an increase in construction, jobs, land sales, security, everything," Jernigan said.
Lotus Gold Deer Creek opened in the Deer Creek Center in February as road construction impeded traffic on a widening project along N. Portland/SH 74.
Dispensary manager Samuel Poe joined their team in March, and he said he is looking forward to the completion of the widening project to bring more traffic and revenue to northern parts of the district. He said he also thinks the industrial hemp industry will be the next boon in wheat and cattle country.
Poe said, “The desire for the hemp industry is there and it had been for a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.