According to the founders of Edify Leaders, on Oklahoma based ministry focused on encouraging and inspiring ministers, too many pastors are leaving the ministry due to burn out, feeling alone, financial struggles, marital challenges and being discouraged. 

Research supports what Ross Hill and Ray Sanders have discovered firsthand as they stand with pastors

helping them navigate the challenges and opportunities of ministry.

"Most pastors we work with really love their jobs, but let's face it,

being a minister is hard work," says Ray Sanders, Founding Partner of

Edify Leaders. "The truth is, pastors face many of the same challenges

encountered by other executive leaders. The leaders we serve make it clear

that having a seasoned kingdom-minded, confidential confidante in their

corner, serving as a sounding board and executive coach, helps them work

through blind spots, unique challenges and amazing opportunities."

"We aren't counselors, we are executive coaches who have served at the top

level in full time ministry and as ministers of the marketplace," explains

Ross Hill, Founding Partner of Edify Leaders. "The good news is that the

same high-performance, confidential and private, face-to-face executive

coaching we provide to successful CEO's is available at no cost to

ministers or their churches. There are no strings attached, no tricks and

no gimmicks. We are simply passionate about having the opportunity to

encourage and love on pastors. In fact, many refer to us as pastors to

pastors."

Pastors are responding to the opportunity to meet privately and one-on-one

for executive coaching. "Ministers tell us the time we share together is

one of the best parts of their week. It is fun knowing they see our

interaction as refreshing, encouraging and helpful," Sanders said.

"Pastors are busy people. We work with their schedules. They talk and we

listen. We do a lot of listening. We typically meet for approximately two

hours at time. Most ministers come weekly but others come every other week

while a few meet with us once a month."

Edify Leaders is growing and expects to be serving more than 50 ministers

by the end of this year and is even adding more ministry-minded executive

coaches to meet the demand. Female coaches will soon be onboard serving

pastor's wives and other women in ministry.

"I have been privileged to minister to pastors for more than 20 years. It

is my passion, Hill said.  "Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy

Graham Center, once said, ŒIt appears that being a pastor will almost kill

you, everyone is quitting, and those who stay in the ministry wish they

could get out.' "Our goal at Edify Leaders is to change that reality.

Pastors are worth fighting for. We stand in their corner cheering them on

because we know they are impacting thousands of lives each and every day."

Edify Leaders recently remodeled a portion of a former monastery on 63

acres in northwest Oklahoma City, OK where they host gatherings, hold

executive coaching sessions and offer a pastor's retreat for ministers who

are looking for a quiet place to study, relax or take a sabbatical.

Pastors and their spouses are invited to attend the free Edify Leadership

Conference, September 9-10, hosted by Bethel Community Church in Yukon,

OK. The conference is designed to be full of encouragement, laughter and

inspirations for ministers and their spouses. To learn more and to

register visit EdifyLeadership.com.

Edify Leaders is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Services are

underwritten by donors who love pastors and want to see ministers become

all that God has called and created them to be. To connect with Edify

Leaders or to refer a minister to Edify Leaders, visit EdifyLeaders.org.

