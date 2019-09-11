According to the founders of Edify Leaders, on Oklahoma based ministry focused on encouraging and inspiring ministers, too many pastors are leaving the ministry due to burn out, feeling alone, financial struggles, marital challenges and being discouraged.
Research supports what Ross Hill and Ray Sanders have discovered firsthand as they stand with pastors
helping them navigate the challenges and opportunities of ministry.
"Most pastors we work with really love their jobs, but let's face it,
being a minister is hard work," says Ray Sanders, Founding Partner of
Edify Leaders. "The truth is, pastors face many of the same challenges
encountered by other executive leaders. The leaders we serve make it clear
that having a seasoned kingdom-minded, confidential confidante in their
corner, serving as a sounding board and executive coach, helps them work
through blind spots, unique challenges and amazing opportunities."
"We aren't counselors, we are executive coaches who have served at the top
level in full time ministry and as ministers of the marketplace," explains
Ross Hill, Founding Partner of Edify Leaders. "The good news is that the
same high-performance, confidential and private, face-to-face executive
coaching we provide to successful CEO's is available at no cost to
ministers or their churches. There are no strings attached, no tricks and
no gimmicks. We are simply passionate about having the opportunity to
encourage and love on pastors. In fact, many refer to us as pastors to
pastors."
Pastors are responding to the opportunity to meet privately and one-on-one
for executive coaching. "Ministers tell us the time we share together is
one of the best parts of their week. It is fun knowing they see our
interaction as refreshing, encouraging and helpful," Sanders said.
"Pastors are busy people. We work with their schedules. They talk and we
listen. We do a lot of listening. We typically meet for approximately two
hours at time. Most ministers come weekly but others come every other week
while a few meet with us once a month."
Edify Leaders is growing and expects to be serving more than 50 ministers
by the end of this year and is even adding more ministry-minded executive
coaches to meet the demand. Female coaches will soon be onboard serving
pastor's wives and other women in ministry.
"I have been privileged to minister to pastors for more than 20 years. It
is my passion, Hill said. "Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy
Graham Center, once said, ŒIt appears that being a pastor will almost kill
you, everyone is quitting, and those who stay in the ministry wish they
could get out.' "Our goal at Edify Leaders is to change that reality.
Pastors are worth fighting for. We stand in their corner cheering them on
because we know they are impacting thousands of lives each and every day."
Edify Leaders recently remodeled a portion of a former monastery on 63
acres in northwest Oklahoma City, OK where they host gatherings, hold
executive coaching sessions and offer a pastor's retreat for ministers who
are looking for a quiet place to study, relax or take a sabbatical.
Pastors and their spouses are invited to attend the free Edify Leadership
Conference, September 9-10, hosted by Bethel Community Church in Yukon,
OK. The conference is designed to be full of encouragement, laughter and
inspirations for ministers and their spouses. To learn more and to
register visit EdifyLeadership.com.
Edify Leaders is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Services are
underwritten by donors who love pastors and want to see ministers become
all that God has called and created them to be. To connect with Edify
Leaders or to refer a minister to Edify Leaders, visit EdifyLeaders.org.
