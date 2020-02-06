Those who give blood with Oklahoma Blood Institute will receive a free, limited edition, T-shirt inspired by the hit sitcom “Friends” and a pass to Frontier City when they give at one of the following upcoming blood drive.
Blood drives in the Edmond area are:
- • Francis Tuttle Bruce Gray Center, Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3500 Northwest 150th Street, Oklahoma City, in the Seminar Center, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;
- • Edmond Downtown Business Association, Friday, Feb. 7 near Silver Leaf Gems, Look for the Bloodmobile at Broadway and Campbell, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and
- • Quail Springs Mall, Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2501 West Memorial Road, Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73134. In Mall, Lower Level near JCPenney, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors will also receive one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for use during Frontier City’s spring dates.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do —being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We encourage healthy adults, age 16 and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide.
It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
