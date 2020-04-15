A new public space in downtown Edmond gives passersby additional green space where the former police station once stood at 23 E. First Street.
Tentatively called The Zen Garden, 10 trees have been relocated to the landscaped area from where the expansion of Grace Lawn Cemetery took place, said Jan Fees, city planner for the Central Business District.
Five empty electric spools that had been used for cable now serve as tables. Eight adirondack chairs have been placed for people to sit and enjoy. Two rustic porch swings are there, too.
“On Barry Rice’s (law) building which is immediately to the west of this, there’s going to be murals painted by three of the high schools,” Fees said.
City spokesman Casey Moore said the timing of the murals has been delayed during the city’s “safer at home” coronavirus emergency declaration.
“I don’t know how that will progress since schools are out for the rest of the year,” Moore said.
A large rendering of downtown’s new logo has been installed on the north side of the Community Center building.
This public space is temporary, Moore said. The city plans to eventually have a municipal building built in this location, he explained. People are encouraged to visit, sit, have lunch and relax there as long as they keep at least 6 feet away from others.
