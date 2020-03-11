The next meeting of the Edmond Republican Women’s Club will be Monday, March 16, 2020, at Johnnies Charbroil on 33rd St. in Edmond. The meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. for those who would like to order lunch in advance.
Guest speaker this month is Dr. James Taylor. Dr. Taylor's topic for the meeting will be "Socialism". The meeting is open to the public and members are encouraged to bring guests.
The Club will also be sponsoring a Candidates Forum for Republicans seeking the 5th District Congressional seat at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 in the Edmond Downtown Community Center, 28 E. Main in Edmond.
Dr. James Taylor is an educator, speaker, author and consultant who is recognized nationally as an authority on AIDS Prevention. He began speaking to audiences in 1977. He resides in Norman with his wife Rapheala, where he is the pastor of Christ’s Church of Norman. He has been in ministry for more than 40 years.
Taylor is a Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives District 4 for the state of Oklahoma.
