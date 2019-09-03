If you drove past Trice Hill Cemetery earlier this month, you might have lamented how people just can’t stop using their cell phones in public. Rows of people were fanned out across the cemetery, all with heads down and phones up. However, these volunteers weren’t searching for Pokémon or cell service — they were documenting the headstones of generations of Black community members as part of David Grant Lyon’s Eagle Scout project.
Grant, 17, is a Life Scout with Troop 314 sponsored by the Edmond Fourth Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Knowing Grant had enjoyed his recent service project visit to the Historic Black Town of Boley, Eagle Project Coach Peter Adams connected Grant with André Head of the Coltrane Group. André and his wife Jessalyn Hall Head founded the Coltrane Group with the mission to preserve and revitalize the Historic Black Towns of Oklahoma, recording the rich history and heritage of their residents, both past and present. Head then introduced Grant to Patricia Brewer, office manager of the Trice Hill Cemetery. Trice Hill Cemetery was established in the early 1900s and is one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in the area. The cemetery is the site of more than 16,000 internments and remains open for community members seeking a resting place for loved ones.
After learning from these community leaders, Grant planned the activity, recruited others to help, and trained the group on documentation. On Aug. 17, 40 volunteers spent four hours documenting long rows of graves. Volunteers took a photograph of each headstone and used the BillionGraves mobile app to enter names, dates, and other information on the headstone. The app uploads this information to a database accessible to FamilySearch.org and searchable from anywhere in the world, allowing family members, professional genealogists, and historians to locate information about the deceased.
"I really enjoyed the opportunity to help at such an historic location. When doing my own genealogical research in the past I have benefitted greatly from headstone transcribing services like BillionGraves to help me to discover more information about the lives of my ancestors,” Grant said. “Although there are no ancestors of mine buried at Trice Hill Cemetery, I was very happy knowing that I was potentially helping hundreds or even thousands of people to learn more about their ancestors.
“I was very fortunate to have so many volunteers willing to help out. The whole project went extremely well — even the weather was perfect!"
Grant’s original plan was to complete one section of the cemetery; however, the large number of volunteers allowed the group to complete two sections, or approximately 1,500 headstones. Individuals interested in seeing information about the individuals buried at Trice Hill Cemetery or researching their own family history are invited to create a free account at FamilySearch.org.
