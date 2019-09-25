The Edmond Historical Society & Museum is presenting an exhibit that celebrates the diversity of building styles in Edmond. Steeples and Stones: An Exhibit of Edmond’s Architecture will run from Sept 27, 2019, through Feb 29, 2020.
Architecture: It’s the clothes worn by a city. Like all cities, Edmond is a time capsule that reflects our cultural roots, from the Territorial Schoolhouse of 1889 to the new STEM building on the UCO campus—and every church, bungalow, house and mid-century structure in between.
Artifacts and powerful photographs cover all eras of architecture. In some cases, the buildings are long gone, while others have been repurposed to take on new life. Downtown Edmond is experiencing new growth, but many builders are acknowledging the past by designing new structures that pay tribute to the historic homes or buildings that once stood on the same site. Examples of the Mid-Century Modern homes, which have found new popularity, are scattered throughout Edmond’s older neighborhoods. Edmond is home to beautiful rock and stone structures from the Clegern House built of clinker bricks to the stone walls surrounding the cemetery. And who can miss seeing the tall steeples and towers lining Edmond’s skyline?
Exhibit highlights include:
• Cornerstone from the 1907 Edmond Municipal Waterworks building;
•Blueprints and photographs from the 1928 Clegern House, a historic rock home;
• Brick from the 1908 Lowell Elementary School sign that was located at 2nd and Walnut;
•Stained glass window from the Edmond First Church of the Nazarene; and
•Interactive games and manipulatives that help visitors delve further into building design.
Although it is impossible to represent every aspect of Edmond’s architectural history, Steeples and Stones will give viewers a glimpse of the city’s structural growth during its 130-year history.
The exhibit is sponsored by Brent Gibson Classic Home Design.
