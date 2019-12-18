OKLAHOMA CITY — On Jan. 31, 2020, Urban Land Institute Oklahoma will host its 6th Annual Impact Awards at the Tower Theatre. Edmond Railyard is a finalist in the category of Small Scale Development.
The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour.
The event recognizes projects that exemplify best practices in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities, through each project’s contributions to the built environment and the public realm. The finalists represent those projects and initiatives that were determined to best promote the creation of resilient communities, intelligent densification and urbanization, as well as outstanding quality of design and construction. This year’s event is being co-chaired by Ashley Terry (Wheeler District) and Jim Parrack (Price Edwards & Company).
Finalists for each of the categories were selected from an open nomination by ULI members. Projects completed in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area within the last two years were eligible for nomination.
Finalists for this year’s Impact Awards are:
Outstanding Community Building Effort: 2019 OKC Memorial Marathon, Factory Obscura's Mix-Tape, and NEOKC Developer's Conference;
Outstanding Public Initiative: Norman Public Library Central, Scissortail Park, and Westwood Family Aquatic Center;
Boutique Development: 1621 NW 16th St, FRIDA southwest // Paseo Studios, and McKinley Row, Yale Theater;
Small Scale Development: The Collective Food Hall, EastPoint, Edmond Railyard, The MGM Buildings, Social Capital, and Wheeler Cottages;
Large Scale Development: The Monarch, The Pointe at Chisholm Creek, and West Village; and
Large Scale Rehabilitation & Restoration: Central Exchange, Dunbar Commons, Historic Pioneer Building, and Resolution Legal/Elk Valley.
The winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony.
Member price for the event is $65 and Non-Member price is $85 until Jan. 10 (Students $50). To purchase tickets, visit https://oklahoma.uli.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.