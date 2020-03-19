Edmond Electric is accepting entries for their annual Touch-a-Truck event set for Saturday, June 6.
Touch-A-Truck is a fundraising event that provides kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firemen, construction workers and many more.
“Families will have the opportunity for a hands-on exploration of many vehicles such as Edmond’s own fire trucks and police cars, an Edmond Electric bucket truck and even a solid waste truck,” states Casey Moore, City of Edmond director of marketing and public relations.
Admission for the Touch-A-Truck event is a suggested $2 donation with all proceeds going to The Hope Center of Edmond to benefit local residents in need.
Last year, the event displayed more than 50 different vehicles for kids to enjoy and raised $5,200 for The Hope Center of Edmond.
This event is free for companies/organizations who are willing to bring out their unique vehicles for display. Due to the interactive style of this event, entries will not be accepted that only have a booth type setup.
Continuing in 2020, there will be a quiet hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to accommodate those sensitive to loud noises. During this time, no horns or loud music will be allowed.
If your group or organization would like to participate in this kid-friendly event, sign up information can be found at http://edmondelectric.com/touchatruck or you may call Jessica Lyle at 216-7729.
Sign up forms are due by May 31, 2020.
