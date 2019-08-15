The Edmond Elks Lodge has presented the Edmond Boys Ranch $500 in needed school supplies. This donation continues the long-term support of the ranch thanks to the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investment Grants Program.
Each year the Elks Lodge purchases school supplies from a list provided by the Edmond Boys Ranch and encourages other philanthropic donors to join with them in this annual project.
The grant also helps provide food and refreshments for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Elks Lodge for the Boys Ranch clients and staff.
