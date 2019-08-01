The Edmond Elks Lodge has been supporting Make Promises Happen for more than 20 years, according to John “Happy” Griffin, an organizer of the annual event at the Central Oklahoma Camp and Conference Center located in Guthrie. This year was no different.
Edmond Elks Lodge volunteers put on a casino night July 23 to help kick off the week-long program dedicated to providing outdoor recreational opportunities for individuals with special needs. The program serves individuals, ages 6 and older, with any physical or intellectual disability.
Volunteers from the Elks Lodge helped run the various casino games for the camp attendees. The Elks also made a $500 contribution to the program thanks to the Elks National Foundation’s Gratitude Grant Program.
