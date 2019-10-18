The Kiwanis Club of Edmond honored Edmond Police Officer Jennifer Haddock as its 2019 Police Officer of the Year, Edmond Firefighter Lance Bloyd as its Firefighter of the Year and Edmond North High School Art teacher Cara Bowerman as its Teacher of the Year.
Each was presented a plaque by Club President Jerry Bohannon during the 93rd Annual Installation Banquet Sept. 24 at the Greens Country Club.
In addition Club Board member and past Texas/Oklahoma District Governor Jerry Ward presented Deer Creek High School English Teacher Paula Reed with a plaque for being recognized as the Key Club Advisor of the Year. Club Board Member Al Warren received a special recognition award from Chelsea Diehl, Local Partners specialist at Children’s Hospital Foundation, for his contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Lt. Governor Brian Heard retired the outgoing officers and board members and installed the incoming officers and board members. The following are the new incoming club officers and directors for 2019 to 2020: Basheer Dawud, president; Rick Johnson, president-elect; Bill Hickman, vice president; Bob Burro, secretary; Denise Reed, treasurer; and directors Al Warren, Dan O’Neil, and Darry Carlstone.
The Kiwanis Club of Edmond was founded Oct. 14, 1926. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to serving the children of the world. The club meets at noon each Wednesday in the Citizens Bank of Edmond, 1 E. First St. in the second floor conference room. There is a program with a speaker and lunch is provided. The public is invited to attend the meetings.
