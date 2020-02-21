The Edmond Kiwanis Club’s Rise and Dine Annual Pancake Day, Family Celebration and Silent Auction will be from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 in the Family Life Center at First Presbyterian Church, 1001 South Rankin.
The Centennial Kiwanis Club is co-sponsoring this community-wide family event that benefits the children and youth of Edmond. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or at the door. For children under 12, the cost is $3. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast includes sausage and a beverage.
There will be a silent auction which will feature many quality items donated by local merchants, as well as a special raffle drawing. Come early to bid on your favorite items. In addition, the children’s creative center will feature coloring sheets, face painting and temporary tattoos.
This fundraising event benefits activities for children and youths, including sponsoring Key Clubs at the local high schools and supporting Edmond’s Title 1 schools. Kiwanis also supports the Children’s Hospital Foundation (CHF), the Edmond Hope Center, and Angels Foster Family Network.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The Edmond Kiwanis Club, founded in 1926, meets at noon every Wednesday in downtown Edmond at the Citizens Bank building, 1 East First Street, on the second floor. There is a program with a speaker and lunch is available.
